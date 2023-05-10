Popular Ghanaian actor, Yaw Dabo, is the talk of the town on social media due to his interaction with Spanish news outlet, Marca.

Dabo recently attended the first leg of the semi-final tie between Real Madrid and Manchester City at Santiago Bernabeu.

He was part of Marca’s pre and post-match assessment, predicting that Real Madrid would cut supply to Erling Haaland and noting Kevin De Bruyne as the most dangerous player.

Following the game, Dabo accused the referee of being biased and unfair towards the home side, believing they should have been awarded a couple of penalties.

He remains confident that Real Madrid will win the tie at the Etihad on Wednesday, May 17, 2023.

His rants have been described as hilarious by football fans on social media with many of them sharing their reactions.