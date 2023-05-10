Kumawood actor, Yaw Dabo, gained widespread attention after an interview with Spanish media outlet Marca went viral on social media.

In the interview, Dabo expressed his passionate support for Real Madrid after watching their Champions League fixture against Manchester City at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Despite his diminutive height, he exuded enthusiasm and claimed to be 24 years old.

Since the interview, Real Madrid fans have taken a liking to Dabo, and he has become a fan favourite.

His popularity has surged, with Spanish fans swooning over him in a video he shared on his Instagram page.

Dabo, who has been promoting his football academy, Dabo Soccer Academy, across Europe, expressed his love for Real Madrid in the interview and praised the team’s performance.

Overall, Dabo’s humorous and passionate interview has won the hearts of football fans worldwide, propelling him to overnight stardom.

