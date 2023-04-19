Actor and founder of Dabo Soccer Academy, Yaw Dabo, has impressed many after a video of him being tutored by a Dortmund scout during his recent visit to the club’s training facility went viral.

In the video, Dabo sat quietly, showing his eagerness to learn from the best.

Dabo’s visit to Dortmund, Paris Saint-Germain and Ajax Amsterdam was part of a tour of top European football clubs.

The actor is seeking to build relationships and connections that would benefit Dabo Soccer Academy, which he founded to help young Ghanaian players develop their talents.

