Akwashonkye of Sakaman, Nii Omani Mensah, has called on the Ghana Police Service to arrest and prosecute the contractor responsible for building the collapsed Bortiano old church building.

As previously reported by Adom News, the collapse resulted in injuries to seven individuals, including construction workers.

Nii Omani Mensah, who sold the land to the pastor, has revealed that the contractor was instructed to allow for proper drainage of water coming from nearby hills but he failed to do so.

In an interview with Adom News, Nii Omani Mensah explained that the pastor and contractor did not use quality materials.

The Greater Accra Regional Public Relations Officer of the Ghana National Fire Service, AD02 Alex King Nartey, disclosed that the pastor did not obtain the necessary permit after altering the initial plans for the church auditorium.

Furthermore, initial investigations revealed that the pastor and contractor used substandard 32.R cement instead of the required 42.R cement.

