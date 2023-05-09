Four persons have reportedly been injured after a church building collapsed at Old Bortianor in the Ga South Municipality of the Greater Accra Region.

The incident occurred on Tuesday morning.

The victims have been identified as masons who were working on the building at the time of the collapse.

Adom News’ Kofi Adjei reports the building located at Ajasco Junction is the meeting place of The World in Action church.

However, it is not immediately clear what caused the collapse of the three-storey building.

The victims have been rushed to the hospital for treatment with the church yet to comment on the incident.

