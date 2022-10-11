Two persons are reportedly dead and five others in critical condition after a church building collapsed at Gomoa Akotsi in the Central Region.

The deceased have been identified as three-year-old Asare Danso Abiam and a 14-year-old Michael Acquah.

Adom News’ Seth Kofi Adjei reports that the New Heaven of Grace Chapel International church was having meetings after church when rainstorm disrupted the service.

According to the founder, Prophet Peter Osei Owusu, the congregants gathered in the building, hoping to be safe from the windy situation.

However, the uncompleted building collapsed, killing two on the spot and trapping five members.

The injured were rushed to the Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital where they are currently on admission.

Some of the members, including the Founder, managed to escape unscathed.

