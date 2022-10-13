The Central East Regional Police Command has arrested 12 suspected land guards at Millennium City in the Gomoa East District.

The suspects, who were armed with offensive weapons, are alleged to have harassed developers in the district.

Sources say the 12 arrested culprits were ganged up in a black Toyota Hilux Truck while allegedly making plans to cause mayhem.

It is alleged they were planning an attack on the Omankrado of Gomoa Fetteh, Nana Kwesi Quansah, after the chief and his surveyors were at the site to settle a land dispute case between two factions.

The Gomoa East District Security Council a few weeks ago imposed a ban on all landguard activities including the demand for digging fees.

In an interview with Adom News, Special aid to Gomoa Fetteh Omankrado ,Nana Kwesi Duodu, is calling on the police to conduct thorough investigations into the attempted attack on the Omankrado and have the suspects as well as other culprits brought to face justice.