A National Democratic Congress (NDC) bigwig, Elvis Afriyie-Ankrah, has refuted allegations of bad blood between him and former President John Mahama.



According to him, they have a very cordial relationship and have worked closely for years.



However, he is one private person who does not like to make everything about himself, especially his relationship with political figures public.



“I have worked closely with Mahama and from 2004, myself and others were rooting for him to become Vice President until the party made a resolution about the criteria for the position,” he recounted on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen.



Recounting how intimate their relationship is, the former Minister for Youth and Sports said in his quest to seek victory for Mahama, he embarked on a spiritual emphasis for his sake.



“It will take me 1,000 years to talk about the conversations I have been having behind closed doors with Mahama and you know I am like a pastor and a prayer warrior member so I mobilised people for a spiritual journey for Mahama’s sake.



“For 16 months, I mobilised pastors and prayer warriors with whom I fasted and interceded for Mahama. I assisted Prof Alabi to run his campaign and I have represented him at various events and I know he even laughs when he hears such things,” he stated.



To him, the claims are from detractors and persons who never appreciate the efforts of others regardless of the extent you go for them.



He has, therefore, urged Ghanaians to disregard every rumour about a sour relationship with the former President under whose administration he served.