The National Service Scheme (NSS) has released postings for the 2022/23 service year.

A total of 115,240 graduates from accredited tertiary institutions have been deployed to various user agencies nationwide to undertake their mandatory national service.

Prospective service personnel are required to visit the scheme’s website http://www.portal.nss.gov.gh for confirmation of their place of posting before they visit their agencies with their letters of appointment to be endorsed.

NSS in a release signed by the Executive Director, Osei Assibey Antwi, stated that the “printing of appointment letters by service personnel and endorsements by respective user agencies can only be done from Monday, October 17, 2022.

“However, validation and registration at all regional centres across the country would begin on Monday, October 24, 2022, and continue till Friday, December 30, 2022, to accommodate prospective service personnel who are yet to complete their academic programmes,” portions of the release from NSS stated.

NSS further directed “prospective service personnel who have been duly posted, accepted by their user agencies, and validated by the NSS, to begin their national service on Tuesday, November 1, 2022.”

To minimise excessive crowding at the validation centres, all national service personnel must schedule appointments online and visit the validation centres on the scheduled date and time for validation with strict adherence to the COVID-19 protocol guidelines.

NSS personnel nationwide are also urged to “accept their postings as part of their civic obligations and contributions to national development.”