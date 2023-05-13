The decomposing body of a woman believed to be in her late thirties has been discovered in an uncompleted building at Gomoa Abekum near Buduburam in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region.

Eyewitnesses narrated that she was found after they traced a bad odour disturbing the community to the building.

She was discovered lying in a supine position in the uncompleted toilet cubicle.

A rope was found around the deceased’s neck, leading to suspicion of murder or suicide.

Eyewitnesses described her as a fair, tall and thick woman donning a black top and African print wrapper.

The local authorities have been called to the scene, but as at the time of filing this report, the body was yet to be retrieved.

SEE ALSO