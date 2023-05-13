A 22-year-old woman, Adwoa Appiah, is in the grips of Ajumako District Police Command for allegedly dumping her new born baby into a school toilet.

The suspect wrapped the newborn baby into a sack after safe delivery before dumping the baby into the school’s toilet.

An eyewitness who spoke to Adom News, Maame Serwaa, revealed that the discovery was made due to the cries of the baby.

The resident who made the discovery raised alarm which led to the rescue of the baby.

The newborn was found alive and rushed to the Ajumako Government Hospital where it is responding to treatment.

Meanwhile, the mother who is a well known resident has been arrested and aiding with investigations at the police station.

