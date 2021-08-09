British boxer, Tyson Fury, has urged fans and followers to say a prayer for his newborn baby who is in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

This was after his wife, Paris put to birth their sixth child Athena on Sunday, August 8, 2021.

Mr Fury took to his Instagram page to make the appeal though details of the baby’s condition remained sketchy.



Updating fans and followers on the baby’s health in another post on Monday, he noted mother and child were doing well.

Revealing Athena was in a stable condition, he expressed optimism she will come out of ICU today, August 9, 2021.

Mr and Mrs Fury are already parents to Venezuela, 10, Prince John James, eight; Prince Tyson II, four; Valencia, three; and Prince Adonis Amaziah, 16 months.