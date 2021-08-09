Members of the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) in 13 public universities are demanding that the national strike continues.

The association and its members on Monday, August 2, 2021, declared a nationwide strike, demanding that the government restores the conditions of service agreed upon with the government in 2012.

The 2012 conditions of service pegged the basic plus market premium of a lecturer at $2,084.42 but UTAG has complained that the current arrangement has reduced its members’ basic premiums to $997.84.

But the National Labour Commission on Friday, August 5, 2021, secured an interlocutory injunction to compel UTAG to call off its strike and return to work immediately.

However, a resolution from 13-member UTAG campuses noted the strike would not be called off until their demands are met.

Signatories of the resolution were from UTAG-UPSA, UG-UTAG, UTAG KNUST, UTAG-UEW and UTAG-GIJ among others.

In the 15-page resolution, UTAG-UPSA said its members unanimously rejected the proposal by the government and have supported the continuation of the strike.

“NEC should have more engagements with the media to continue to enjoy public sympathy,” they noted.

READ ON:

UG-UTAG, which also endorsed the continuation, has called for the withdrawal of related activities while UTAG-KNUST noted its members will not relent in their demands amid the legal tussle.

Check out the full resolution below:

UTAG Members in 13 universities endorse strike by Gertrude Otchere on Scribd