The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG), has directed members to withdraw all teaching and related activities on campus beginning Monday (August 2, 2021).

A statement, issued by the NEC, was jointly signed by UTAG National President, Professor Charles Marfo and National Secretary, Dr Eric K. K. Abavare.

The decision to embark on an industrial strike, according to the NEC, was borne out of the government’s refusal to heed to calls by the Association to improve the worsening conditions of service of the university teachers.

They urged members on the various campuses to comply with the directive.

Below is the statement by UTAG: