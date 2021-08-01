President and Founder of Living Faith Church Worldwide, popularly known as Winners Chapel Worldwide, Bishop David Oyedepo, has warned married couples on the dangers of not having a good sex life.

In a post shared on his Ministries’ social media handles, the clergyman averred that a sex-starved marriage is heading for destruction.

He wrote: “A sex-starved marriage is heading for destruction; spouses should be available for each other, otherwise there will be a tendency to go where they would be accepted because the burning must be satisfied.”

