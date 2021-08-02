The National Labour Commission (NLC) has directed the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) and the Senior Staff Association of Universities of Ghana, to call off their strike.

The unions are also expected to appear before the Commission on Thursday, August 5, 2021.

The directive was contained in two separate letters signed by the Director in charge of administrations, Dr Mrs Bernice Welbeck.

“The invitation is in accordance with section 139 of the Labour Act 2003, Act 651.

“In view of the covid-19 protocols, the representation by each side is restricted to a maximum of two persons,” the statement directed.

UTAG members are on strike demanding that the government restores the conditions of service agreed upon with the government in 2012.

The Senior Staff Association of Universities of Ghana is also on strike because of what they described as the government’s failure to address concerns raised about its members’ conditions of service.