A mother who had allegedly abandoned her newborn baby in the bush near Bole Customs Barrier on October 27, 2023, has turned herself in to the police.

She appeared at the station with her father to claim the abandoned baby.

However, the police declined to release the baby and detained the suspect to assist with investigations.

The identity of the mother has been withheld.

The baby was found on Friday, October 27 night at about 10:p.m by a man who was easing himself in the bushes.

The day-old baby was found wrapped in a cloth due to its loud cries.

The Assembly man for Chorebang informed the police who rushed to the scene with a motorbike to pick up the baby to the Bole district hospital.

