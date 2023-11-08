Ampem Darkoa Ladies defender, Comfort Yeboah, says she was surprised she was named the Player of the Match in her side’s win over ASFAR Club on Monday.

In their maiden appearance at the CAF Women’s Champions League, the Ghanaian side recorded a 2-1 win over the defending champions in their Group B opener.

Comfort was pivotal and scored one and forced an own goal as Ampem Darkoa picked up all three points.

The 16-year-old who got the equaliser for the WAFU B champions said she challenged herself to inspiring performance at the Laurent Pokou stadium on Monday.

“I challenged myself to do my very best for the team and I am very happy I was able to score the equaliser for the team,” she said.

“My head coach always taught me how to position myself when the team is on the attack during a corner kick, and I did just that, resulting in the goal. I was very happy with myself” she added.

On being picked for the Most Valuable Player of the fixture against ASFAR, Comfort said “I was very surprised when after the game I was named the Most Valuable Player but I am equally happy.”

"I was surprised when I realized I was the MVP" – Comfort Yeboah

The right-back has also assured fans of continuing her impressive outing in the subsequent games as they chase progression from the group.

Ampem Darkoa Ladies are up against Hurricanes FC in their next game on Thursday, November 9.

