Ampem Darkoa Ladies winger, Comfort Yeboah says their game against ASFAR in their 2023 CAF Women’s Champions League game was a tough game.

The Ghanaian side came from behind to stun the defending champions 2-1 on Monday night.

Ampem Darkoa conceded early in the first half with ASFAR’s Najat Badri getting the goal but Comfort Yeboah equalized in the second half with a well-taken strike.

Yeboah underlined her sterling performance by playing a role in Ampem Darkoa’s second when her cross into ASFAR’s box got deflected into the net for an own goal.

Speaking after the game, Yeboah described the tie as a very difficult match but was happy her side managed to pull through and get the win.

“It wasn’t an easy game, very difficult, but we fought and we were able to win the game,” she said through an interpreter.

“The coach spoke to us and assured us we can do it, and it really helped us,” she added.

Ampem Darkoa Ladies plays Malian side AS Mande next on November 11.

