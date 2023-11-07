Member of Parliament (MP) for Sege, Christian Corleytey Otuteye, has condemned a shooting incident in a feud between Electrochem Ghana Limited and some residents which claimed the life of one person.

He has lamented that the area is gradually turning into a war zone.

“Monday was a bad and sad day. People were going about their normal duties and chaos erupted. A young man who wasn’t doing anything illegal but just working to take care of his family was shot and killed,” he bemoaned.

Speaking on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Tuesday, Mr Otuteye said the lack of understanding and engagement between stakeholders on the operations of Electrochem Ghana Limited has resulted in a protracted feud.

“I’m not against investment neither are the people because we need the place to be developed. But if the people who will enjoy the investment are not happy and fighting the investor, it means there is a missing link and something must be done,” he said.

Five people were also left injured in the incident which occurred on Monday.

The victims were allegedly shot by some armed men who were providing protection to the Electrochem workers.

The company has refuted the reports amidst claims there was no firing because their security men don’t carry guns but the MP says otherwise.

“The community people are calling them land guards but there is also a suspicion that they are the security men of Electrochem who are sometimes disguised as policemen. When we went to see the police commander, some residents said they could identify the shooters if they are paraded. So it seems it is a policeman,” he indicated.

