Ghana Women’s Premier League champions, Ampem Darkoa Ladies came from behind to beat ASFAR Club in the ongoing CAF Women’s Champions League on Monday evening.

Yes and that’s how Ghana’s @WPLGhana 🇬🇭 and @UfoawafuB champions announce themselves in the champions league shhhhhhh🤫🤫



AS FAR Clu1️⃣:2️⃣Ampem Darkoa

#NanaMma 👑💙🤍#TotalEnergiesCAFWCL pic.twitter.com/K38ZZE9ymK — Ampem Darkoa Ladies FC 2022/23 MGWPL Champions🥇🏆 (@ampem_fc) November 6, 2023

Promising midfielder, Comfort Yeboah scored a belter and forced an own goal in the second half of the game as Ampem Darkoa picked up their first win in their maiden appearance in the competition.

ASFAR Club took an early lead in 15 minutes capitalising on some poor defensive situation.

However, the Techiman-based side looked the better side after conceding the goal and should have equalised the game before the break.

Ampem Darkoa Ladies returned from recess firing from all angles and were rewarded in the 57th minute. Comfort Yeboah struck from just outside the penalty box to beat the Moroccan goalkeeper and draw her side level in the game.

But that was only going to be her first involvement in the goals for the young right-back. She surged forward on the right flank once again in the 62nd minute before her cross was turned into the net by the opposition’s player.

The Ghanaian side took the lead in the game with the own goal from ASFAR and assumed the driving seat with 28 minutes to go.

Joe Nana Adarkwa’s side almost got punished in the 75th minute after goalkeeper Ayishatu miscalculated her steps but the home side on the day was unable to make good use of the opportunity.

The WAFU B champions held their composure and remained calm as they saw off a late charge from ASFAR to pick all three points in Group B.

The Ghanaian side will face AS Mande in their next game on November 9.