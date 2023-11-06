Political scientist, Dr. Richard Amoako Baah is doubtful the New Patriotic Party (NPP) can win the 2024 election.

According to him, while the party has elected Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as the party’s flagbearer, the power to make him President is with the people.

Speaking with Nana Jantuah on Nhyira FM’s ‘Kuro yi mu nsem’ show, Dr. Amoako Baah stated that, the votes of delegates and the Members of Parliament alone cannot make Dr. Bawumia President.

“It won’t be possible. President Nana Addo rendering his support does not mean the whole NPP party does, which I am part of,” he said.

Dr. Amoako Baah believes the leaders started scheming over a year ago to make Dr. Bawumia the next president, following rumors that the President was supporting his Vice to run for the presidential election.

“They started arranging to bring Bawumia more than a year ago. As time went by, their scheming intensified, and they succeeded. The President who should follow the laws is the one who is leading. He supported one person, and everyone else followed him for fear of them losing their jobs,” he said.

The political scientist described the Vice President’s victory in the just-ended NPP presidential primary as corrupt.

“Everything has become corrupt in this country. We have accepted corruption as the norm in this country. A CEO must support this person, an MP must support that person, and so on. That is not how it is supposed to be done,” he noted.

He observed the laws of the country do not support vote-buying or other electoral irregularities.

“The Constitution says vote-buying is illegal. But it’s rather the government buying votes rather than allowing a free and fair election,” he claimed.

Dr. Amoako Baah said despite the NPP declaring the Vice as their presidential candidate, it is up to Ghanaians to decide who becomes their President.