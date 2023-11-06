National Organizer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Joseph Yamin, says his party is not worried about taking over from the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) amidst the country’s economic hardship.

In an interview with Nhyira FM’s Nana Jantuah on the ‘Kuro yi mu nsem’ show, Joseph Yamin explained the decision to come back to power has been well thought through.

“We have considered all these factors before deciding to come back,” he said.

The NDC National Organizer stated that, measures will be instituted by the NDC to reduce the economic hardship when the party comes to power.

Joseph Yamin believes the country can overcome this crisis when more infrastructure projects are completed to create employment opportunities for people.

“This is the understanding: if at some point my government completes all hospital projects, those in school studying nursing, midwifery, medicine, and so on will gain employment after school,” he said.

Mr. Yamin also said the opposition party will soon come out with its manifesto to explain the plans they will put in place when they return to power.

“The NDC will plan together and come out with a manifesto detailing our plans, just like every party. Giving different ways of how we are going to reduce the economic crisis,” he said.

Joseph Yamin is positive the NDC is going to manage the country better than the ruling NPP.