The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has rejected claims that pressure influenced the election of Dr Mahamudu Bawumia as its first non-Akan flagbearer for the 2024 election.

The party asserts that Dr Bawumia’s election was based on merits his and appeal to the delegates.

The National Organiser of the NPP, Henry Nana Boakye, emphasised that Dr Bawumia’s personal qualities and sacrifices over the years played a significant role in his victory.

Mr Boakye stressed that, Dr. Bawumia’s Muslim, non-Akan background from the Northern region of Ghana, though historically significant, was not the primary factor in his election.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

“First of all, we need to understand that his persona, his ability to woo people to himself also worked,” Nana Boakye said, adding, “Over the years he has also sacrificed a lot. He had to put aside his profession and join and be a running mate for almost 12 years before becoming the Vice President.”

“The fact that he is non-Akan, he is Muslim from the northern part of Ghana is historical, but this isn’t the first time we have had a northerner contesting,” he said in an interview with Citi FM.

The campaign team of Dr Bawumia is currently devising a detailed plan for a nationwide tour to communicate his message to Ghanaians.

In the party’s presidential primaries organised on Saturday, November 4, Dr. Bawumia secured 61.47% of the votes, defeating contenders Kennedy Agyapong, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, and Francis Addai-Nimoh.