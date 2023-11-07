Midfielder, Comfort Yeboah is on the lips of all sports enthusiast following her sterling performance in the CAF Women’s Champions League against defending champions AS FAR.

Comfort Yeboah scored both goals for Ampem Darkoa team which secured them their maiden win in the championship.

She scored an equalizer after they were down by a goal in the early 15 minutes. She also had the ball in the net in the 62nd minute which the team defended till the final whistle.

Her effort was crowned with the Woman of the Match honor, and her post-match interview is what has set tongues wagging.

Yeboah chose the most comfortable way to express herself, speaking Twi dialect on the international front, which was translated to English for the media.

Her decision to express herself comfortably in her native language has received widespread applause on social media.

Many have commended her for embracing her traditional identity and unapologetically representing her culture.

Sports analysts have also praised her for breaking stereotypes and refusing to succumb to inferiority complex.

Watch video below: