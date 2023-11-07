Corruption Watch’s Francisca Enchill and the Ghana Journalist Award (GJA) Investigative Journalist of the Year is currently in Germany for an investigative Journalism seminar.

While in Germany, Mrs Enchill who is also the Female Journalist of the Year will be part of an intensive professional development training in Berlin and Hamburg from November 5 to 11, 2023.

The seminar is being facilitated by the German Federal Foreign Office.

The journalist will be hosted on behalf of the Federal Republic of Germany through its Visitors Programme, which is spearheaded by the Goethe-Institut.

“This programme on ‘Investigative Journalism’ will include meetings with eminent personalities and representatives from relevant institutions.

“At the same time, we would like to offer the opportunity to get first-hand impressions of Germany and its people,” the invitation letter from the German Ambassador to Ghana, Daniel Krull, said.

This comes on the back of a similar seminar attended by seven journalists of The Fourth Estate.

In Berlin, the 7-member team visited Deutsche Welle (DW), Germany’s international broadcaster to help them appreciate the aims and operations of the media organisation.

There was a discussion with the German section of Reporters Without Borders on freedom of the press and information and their manifestations around the world.

By leveraging on the expertise of the cofounders of Undone Work, a Podcast and film production company, the team had the opportunity to learn the best methods on how to process fake news in their journalistic practice.

The first trips to Germany paid for by the government were for journalists in 1958. Since then, more than 50,000 people from different fields across the world have visited Germany under the Visitors Programme.

The Federal Foreign Office has been responsible for the Visitors Programme of the Federal Republic of Germany since 2003 when it took over from the Press and Information Office of the Federal Government.

Until the 1980s, the majority of visitors came from European countries. Following Germany’s reunification, the focus of the Visitors Programme shifted to include people from other regions of the world.

