Since 1992, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has conducted seven nationwide presidential primaries to select their flagbearers.

Apart from 2003 and 2020 when the party opted to endorse former President John Agyekum Kufuor and President Akufo-Addo for a second term by popular acclamation, the party has consistently held elections to choose a flagbearer through a nationwide delegates congress.

This chart shows how NPP delegates have voted in electing a flagbearer since 1992

When choosing a candidate to represent the party in the presidential election, the NPP has consistently broadened its electoral college by enabling a larger number of delegates to engage in the electoral process.

The total count of eligible delegates participating in the presidential primary has surged from 1,998 in 1992 to 204,144 in 2023. Between 2014 and 2023, the number of delegates nearly doubled, showing a significant increase in party participation over the years.

