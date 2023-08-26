

The waiting is over. Today Saturday, August 26 is the day Super Delegates of the New Patriotic Party elect five finalists to contest its flagbearer slot for Election 2024.

Which five candidates among the 10 in the race do you tip to sail through? Remember voting officially closes at 4pm, but with only 961 delegates voting, the process could well be over long ahead of time.

List your choice of 5 in the comments session below let’s see if you’ll get it right.

Follow our coverage here, on Radio, TV, Podcasts and Videos.

The candidates in the order they appear on the ballot.