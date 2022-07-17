Most contended candidate for the position of the National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Stephen Ayensu Ntim, is all smiles as he finally wins the seat.

Mr Ntim has been four times close to becoming the party’s National Chairman since he began competing some 17 years ago in December 2005.

In 2010, 2014 and 2018 , he lost narrowly to Jake Okanta Obetsebi-Lamptey, Paul Afoko and Freddie Blay respectively.

But, his victory has finally arrived on his fifth try at the just-ended 2022 National Delegates’ Conference held at the Accra Sports Stadium.

He takes over from incumbent Freddie Blay and he would lead the NPP to shake their fortunes come 2024 elections.

He garnered 4,014 votes, totalling 72.78% of the total votes cast.

He was contended by Daavi Ama, Gifty Asantewa Ayeh, Sammy Crabbe, Prof. Christopher Ameyaw-Ekumfi, Akwesi Osei-Adjei, Joseph Ayikoi Otoo, Stephen Asamoah-Boateng and Kwabena Abankwa-Yeboah

In the minds of those who lead the party, Mr Ntim is a befitting contender having shown the characteristics of selflessness, determination and loyalty.