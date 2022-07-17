Newly elected National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Stephen Ntim, has vowed to uphold his cherished position and make the delegates proud.

His victory, which he said is his best 64th birthday present, comes after 20 years of “wandering in the wilderness” and losing all his elections.

Mr Ntim made the assertion during his maiden address as a Chairman at the just ended National Delegates’ Conference at the Accra Sports Stadium, Sunday morning.

He pledged to cherish and value his position and ensure it would be unique and enviable.

Mr Ntim expressed gratitude to all who voted for him and the executives who have exercised faith in him.