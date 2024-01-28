The Northern Region branch of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has has condemned an attack on journalist, Mohammed Aminu Alabira during the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) parliamentary primaries at Yendi in the Northern Region.

Mr. Alabira a reporter with Citi FM claimed he was assaulted by the Member of Parliament for Yendi, Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama.

He was reportedly slapped and kicked by the MP and some of the his supporters also pounced on him before he was rescued by security personnel.

The GJA has strongly condemned the attack and expressed deep concern about the actions of the MP.

Describing the incident as “boorish and vulgar,” the Association emphasized that such behavior is unacceptable, especially from a lawmaker.

The GJA has called on the Ghana Police Service to urgently arrest the MP and ensure justice is served.

The Association has pledged to collaborate with the police to ensure a thorough investigation.

The GJA reiterated its commitment to protecting journalists in the region, emphasizing their right to carry out their lawful duties without hindrance.

The Association warned against any form of abuse of journalists before, during and after the December general elections.