Wild jubilations took over the silence at the Accra Sports Stadium and social media when the provisional results tipped Justin Frimpong Kodua (JFK) as the General Secretary-elect.

Though he did not start the election as the people’s favourite, JFK pulled a stunner when he floored incumbent Mr Boadu with over 310 votes margin.

The win has elicited glee in the camp of Justin Kodua, while the section of Mr Boadu is in stark silence.

As expected, social media users have began trolling the defeated General Secretary.

Majority of netizens were in shock, especially since Mr Boadu was tipped to win from the onset.

Others claimed to have seen his defeat coming as he exhibited complacency and underestimated his contenders.

Check out some reactions below:

John Boadu in the mud — Archimedes (@aksulleyman) July 17, 2022

Nana Addo to John Boadu 🤣😂🤣 shine your eye oo pic.twitter.com/6EbRbmsMUV — Paa Kwesi (@papakwesi_jr) July 17, 2022

John Boadu Needs Ghana Card🤣 — SYLVESTER APPIAHENE GYAMFI (@SuzukiSylveste) July 17, 2022

John boadu the delegates said your money no reach anywhere so they mafia you 🤣🤣🤣😍🤣🤣#NPPDecides — Mr.karikari Ishmael (@KarikariIshmael) July 17, 2022

John Boadu in the mud😂 — paul (@PWonkye) July 17, 2022

Dem bin John Boadu



He didn't have a campaign message, JB JB and vibes 🤣 — Listowel Mensah (AK-0000317) (@Listo_Mens) July 17, 2022