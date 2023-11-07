The General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Justin Frimpong Kodua, has taken a swipe at the National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi.

This follows Mr Gyamfi’s comment that Ghanaians don’t need a puppet as President following Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s election as NPP flagbearer.

In a rebuttal on Adom FM’s morning show,Dwaso Nsem, Mr Kodua called Mr Gyamfi a “hypocrite”.

He argued that, Dr Bawumia knew exactly what he meant when he said he would be a man of his own when elected as President.

“Bawumia has said he is his own man and has his own vision. Akufo-Addo is his boss and he will always respect him but once he assumes office, he will do his own things,” he said.

Dr Bawumia’s election sets him up for a showdown with former President and flagbearer of NDC, John Dramani Mahama in the 2024 general election.

In this regard, Mr Kodua believes Sammy Gyamfi’s comment is borne out of fear and panic ahead of the fierce presidential contest.

