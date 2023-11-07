A Deputy General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), has described the New Patriotic Party’s flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia as a “repackaged, reinvented ambition” of President Nana Akufo-Addo.

According to Mustapha Gbande, the liabilities of the two persons do not differ from each other.

“Whatever things Bawumia or Akufo-Addo did, Bawumia is jointly a beneficiary and also liable for the things that Akufo-Addo did wrong against Ghanaians,” he said.

He noted Dr Bawumia has nothing new to offer Ghanaians as his ambition is clearly linked to those of President Akufo-Addo, Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta and the President’s cousin, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko.

“You cannot see Bawumia himself. He is lost as far as his own candidature is concerned because constitutionally, Akufo-Addo is barred from coming for the third time, he has gone to re-invent and rebranded himself through Dr Mahamudu Bawumia so any single vote for Bawumia is Nana Addo and Ofori-Atta’s vote” Mr. Gbande stated.

For this reason, he believes the new leader of the NPP, Dr Bawumia does not deserve any congratulatory message after victory in their presidential primaries.

He also questioned how a person who contributed to the impoverishing Ghanaians, as well as collapsing businesses, could be congratulated.

“NPP and Dr Mahamudu Bawumia do not deserve congratulations from Ghanaians. They are wanted people as far as promises to Ghanaians are concerned. Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is a repacked, reinvented ambition of President Akufo-Addo,” he said.

The Vice President in his victory speech on November 4, stated emphatically that he has his own distinct vision, and will be his own man in pursuing an agenda for propelling the country towards progress and prosperity.

Dr. Bawumia envisions a Ghana that stands as a beacon among nations, holding its rightful place on the global stage.



He emphasised that he would bring forth his unique ideas and strategies to advance the nation should he emerge President in the 2024 polls.

Dr Bawumia also called on all to rally behind him in the pursuit of continued progress for the party and the nation.

“Distinguished ladies and gentlemen, I have my own vision and my own priorities. Given the opportunity by you and the people of Ghana to lead, I shall govern as my own man with guidance from God almighty.”

“My vision is to build an inclusive food self-sufficient, data-driven and systems-based nation that will fully participate in the global digital revolution to resolve our problems and also usher in a golden age of benefits from our national resources,” he said.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Certified results announced by a Deputy Commissioner of the Electoral Commission, Siriboe Quaicoe, revealed that Dr Bawumia polled 118210 votes representing 61.43% while his closest contender Mr Agyapong polled 71,996 votes representing 37.41%.

Dr. Afriyie Akoto who placed a distant third polled 1,459 votes representing 0.76% while Addai-Nimoh garnered a meagre 731 representing 0.41%.