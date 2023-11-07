The Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has berated the victory of Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential primary.

General Mosquito as he is popularly called said he is not surprised by the turn of events because the options of delegates were limited.

He made these remarks on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem, stating the victory is good news for the NDC and will boost their fortunes in the 2024 election.

“When there is an election and your opponent is someone who has lost favour with Ghanaians and no longer trust him, who will vote for him? We have not gone to the king makers but we already know what the outcome of the 2024 election,” he said.

Asiedu Nketia further likened Dr Bawumia’s leadership to the proverbial one-eyed man in the blind kingdom.

“It is clear the NPP themselves know things are not going well. So they want to create the impression that they didn’t use and dump Bawumia and had to give him this opportunity because it seems there was a deliberate ploy to reduce the numbers to make Bawumia outstanding and the super delegate congress was another trap to get rid of the quality aspirants,” he added.

