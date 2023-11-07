Electrochem Ghana Limited has given its account of a shooting incident which led to the death of one person at Sege in the Greater Accra Region.

The shooting erupted in a renewed feud between some Sege residents and Electrochem workers on Monday which left five people injured.

Reacting to the incident, the Operations Manager of Electrochem Ghana Limited, Nene Odeopeor Siada III, denied there was any shooting.

“I heard the chief of Toflokpo say the police were shooting, but I swear before man and God, there was no shooting. We were trying to protect our concession, and we had made announcements that they should vacate the area.

No one went there to shoot because our security personnel don’t even carry guns. We never fired a gun, not even a warning shot,” he told Accra-based Citi FM.

According to Nene Siada III, some workers together with policemen were on routine checks when the resident began pelting stones at them.

“What we do daily is build dykes and evaporators to store the seawater used to produce the salt. After the rain, we faced challenges with the dyke and were working to rebuild it. Every time we go there, we go with policemen for protection.

While we were on the field, we suddenly heard noise, which came from a large crowd in the town. We ensured the protection of our equipment and personnel. People began throwing stones at us,” he narrated.

Meanwhile, Nene Siada III fought off assertions the protracted feud is as a result of a lack of engagement and consultation with Sege residents.

He noted that, Electrochem is not afraid of competition and won’t resist anyone who is interested in salt mining and goes through due diligence.

“We gladly welcome anyone else interested in the salt business with us. We have been granted fifteen years to mine salt at Ada, and this has been approved by traditional authorities and Parliament, making it a legal venture.

“Some individuals are engaged in illegal mining there. We have conducted over ninety-five community engagements, and we continue to engage with the community. So I don’t understand why someone would claim that we’ve never engaged with the community,” he added.

