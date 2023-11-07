Global environment-saving initiative, The Earthshot Prize, is calling innovators, entrepreneurs, community leaders and activists who are working to find cutting-edge solutions to climate change to submit their entries to the 2024 edition of the competition.

The Earthshot Prize, a global environmental prize to discover, accelerate, and scale ground-breaking solutions to repair and regenerate the planet, is awarded annually to five winners, each receiving a R20 million (£1 million) prize grant to scale their projects.

MultiChoice, the official African broadcast partner and member of The Earthshot Prize Global Alliance, is issuing a call for entries from African organisations who are doing scalable and impactful work aimed at repairing and regenerating the planet to enter into any of the five categories of the Earthshot Prize: Protect and Restore Nature, Clean our Air, Revive our Oceans, Build a Waste-Free World and Fix our Climate.

As an official nominator, MultiChoice has established an entry portal (https://apo-opa.info/49sNl0G) and asks that all submissions be submitted by 30 November 2023. Representatives from MultiChoice will then review these entries and officially nominate selections directly to The Earthshot Prize.

Last year, a total of 108 entries from Africa were received and two have made it to the final stage of the 2023 leg. These include ABALOBI and Freetown the Treetown who were chosen from over 1,300 nominees.

Since its inception, five African organisations have been selected as finalists namely, Reeddi Capsules (from Nigeria), Pole Pole Foundation (from the Democratic Republic of Congo), ROAM , Sanergy and Mukuru Clean Stoves (from Kenya). In 2022 Mukuru Clean Stoves won the Clean Our Air Earthshot. Mukuru Clean Stoves is a start-up providing cleaner-burning stoves to women in Kenya to reduce unhealthy indoor pollution and provide a safer way to cook.

In addition to the R20 million (£1 million) prize, winners also benefit from a global network of professional and technical support to scale their work. This includes access to resources across numerous professions and sectors including manufacturing, retail, supply chains, legal advice, digital technology, business strategy and government relations via The Earthshot Prize Global Alliance.

Each year, The Earthshot Prize launches a global search for breakthrough solutions, with a worldwide network of more than 350 nominating individuals and organisations from 66 countries tasked with ushering the process through.

At MultiChoice, we are driven by our purpose to Enrich Lives, therefore the future of the African continent, its natural resources, and our communities require that we work together with our partners to create a world where everyone thrives for generations to come. It is for this reason that we are not only urging African innovators to enter the environmental prize, but we have also partnered with The Earthshot Prize to help accelerate and spotlight the ingenuity and ambition of innovators, activists and scientists across Africa who are working to address the climate crisis on the African continent and around the world.

Enter at https://apo-opa.info/49sNl0G by 30 November 2023. For more information please visit https://apo-opa.info/3Mz6ELU.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of MultiChoice Group.

For more information on contact:

MultiChoice Group Contact Details:

Litlhare Moteetee, Senior Manager: Corporate Communications

Tel: +27 72 490 4609

Litlhare.Moteetee@Multichoice.co.za

The Earthshot Prize Contact Details:

Taylor Patterson, Director of Media and Engagement

​Taylor.patterson@earthshotprize.org

About MultiChoice Group:

MultiChoice Group (MCG), listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE), is a leading provider of entertainment and related consumer services, with an expanding ecosystem, underpinned by scalable technologies, and a track record now spanning almost 40 years. MCG provides video entertainment products and services through its linear and streaming platforms to 23.5m households across 50 countries on the African continent and continues to grow by producing and acquiring the best local, sport and international content and offering tiered subscription packages and aggregated streaming services to its customer base. MCG’s superior technology capabilities enables it to continue innovating around distribution, digital and payment solutions and content security to offer the best customer experience across the continent. Reaching up to 100 million individuals on a daily basis, the MultiChoice Group is using its scale and distribution to expand its platform to include sports betting and interactive entertainment, fin-tech services, household services (focused on internet connectivity and emergency response services) and ed-tech. Irdeto, MCG’s technology business, provides platform cybersecurity services which protect over 6bn devices and applications globally for some of the world’s best media and technology brands, as well as clients in the connected industries sector.

About The Earthshot Prize:

Founded by Prince William and The Royal Foundation in 2020, The Earthshot Prize (www.EarthshotPrize.org) is a global environmental prize to discover, accelerate and scale ground-breaking eco-solutions to repair and regenerate the planet. Inspired by President John F. Kennedy’s Moonshot, which united millions of people around the goal of reaching the moon, The Earthshot Prize aims to catalyse an Earthshot challenge to urgently encourage and scale innovative solutions that can help put the world firmly on a trajectory towards a stable climate, where communities, oceans and biodiversity thrive in harmony by 2030. The five challenges are: Protect and Restore Nature; Clean our Air; Revive our Oceans; Build a Waste-free World; and Fix our Climate.

The Prize aims to turn the current pessimism surrounding environmental issues into optimism but championing inspiring leadership and helping to scale incredible cutting-edge solutions. It will discover 50 winners over 10 years with the power to repair the planet. More than a prize, The Earthshot Prize works in partnership with a Global Alliance of Partners to support the scaling of the solutions discovered and selected each year.

The Global Alliance Founding Partners are a group of leading global organisations and philanthropists which act as strategic funding partners to the Prize, including Aga Khan Development Network, Bezos Earth Fund, Bloomberg Philanthropies, Breakthrough Energy Foundation, Coleman Family Ventures, DP World in partnership with Dubai EXPO 2020, Eleven Eleven Foundation, Holch Povlsen Foundation, Jack Ma Foundation, Legado Para A Juventude, Marc and Lynne Benioff, Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth, Paul G. Allen Family Foundation and Rob&Melani Walton Foundation.

Global Alliance Partners are non-profit environment and sustainable development organisations that bring expertise, global reach and serve as nominating organisations each year. For full list see website: Global Alliance – Earthshot Prize (https://apo-opa.info/3QvHM8G)

Global Alliance Members are some of the world’s largest and most influential companies and brands who will support The Earthshot Prize, implement ambitious changes within their businesses and accelerate the advancement of the solutions of Prize Finalists and Winners. They are: Arup, Bloomberg L.P., Deloitte, Herbert Smith Freehills, Hitachi, Ingka Group (IKEA), Microsoft, The MultiChoice Group, Natura &Co, Safaricom, Salesforce, Unilever, Vodacom Group, Walmart.