The 30-year-old Akyem Asuom lorry station in the Kwaebibirem Municipality of the Eastern Region has been rehabilitated thanks to the efforts of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary hopeful for Kade constituency, Asumaning Patrick Darkwa.

This followed the report on Adom News about the deplorable nature of the lorry station, which had not seen any rehabilitation for the past three decades.

The residents of Akyem Asuom bemoaned how government has neglected dilapidated structures in the region.

Mr Darkwa, in response to the people’s lamentations decide to rehabilitate the lorry station and provide a much-needed improvement in the community.

Mr. Darkwa emphasized that, this act of goodwill is part of his larger ambition to contribute to the development of the area.

He also called on NPP party faithful to support the party in the upcoming 2024 general polls.

