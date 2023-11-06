The Member of Parliament for the Bawku Central constituency, Mahama Ayariga, has written to the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) seeking an update on the alleged killing of some 10 citizens by the military.

Mr. Ayariga petitioned CHRAJ to probe the issue in February 2023.

In his follow-up letter dated Monday, November 6, Ayariga said: “I have seen copies of letters your office wrote to the Ghana Armed Forces to respond to my complaints. Since then, I have not heard anything in relation to the matter. I will not accept any attempts by the military to avoid accountability for the killing of the innocent people in Bawku.”

“I therefore demand that you give the military dead to respond to your inquiries. I also expected that CHRAJ would have the community to speak to victims to gather evidence beyond whatever the Ghana Armed Forces would say in their response, but this has not happened,” Mr. Ayariga said in the letter.

Personnel of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) were accused of killing some innocent people who were running for cover in Bawku during disturbances in February.

The military in a statement on February 2, however, stated that they engaged a group of armed men and neutralised six of them.

Mr. Ayariga demanded a thorough investigation into the incident and requested for GH¢500,000 compensation for the affected individuals.

Read Mahama Ayariga’s follow-up letter below:

6th November 2023

The Commissioner

Commission on Human Rights &

Administrative Justice (CHRAJ)

Accra – Ghana

Dear Commissioner,

FOLLOW UP ON COMPLAINT OF MAHAMA AYARIGA AGAINST GHANA ARMED FORCES ON THE MATTER OF KILLINGS IN BAWKU

I write to follow up on the complaint I made to your office demanding in investigation of killings and human rights violations by members of the Ghana Armed forces in the community of Zoogin in Bawku Municipality.

I have seen copies of letters your wrote to the military to respond to my complaints. Since then I have not heard anything in relation to the matter. I will not accept any attempt my the military to avoid accountability for the killings of innocent people in Bawku.

I therefore demand that you give the military a deadline to respond to your inquiries. I also expect that CHRAJ would have visited the community to speak to victims to gather evidence beyond whatever the Ghana Armed Forces will say in their response but this has not happened.

Please rest assured that the people of the Zoogin community will continue to demand justice for those who were unjustly killed by members of the Ghana Armed Forces in their community.

Thank you.

Mahama Ayariga MP

Bawku Central