Ghanaian Reggae-dancehall sensation, Ras Kuuku has categorized songs promoted by dancers as “fried rice music” and shared why he won’t consider doing such music.

In an interview with Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, the artiste revealed that, his colleague musicians who pay dancers to promote their music through dance challenges end up getting disrespected by the same dancers.

According to him, some dancers eventually demand all the credit when the songs they are contracted to promote become hits.

Ras Kuuku added that, he prefers to work only with musicians who make good music and do not focus on music for trends.

When asked why he works with reggae musicians often, Ras Kuuku said: “I want to work with people who write good music. And Ras Kuuku is one of the best songwriters in Ghana.”

He is currently promoting his latest EP titled Allow.

MORE: