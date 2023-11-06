The leg of comic Nollywood actor, John Okafor, popularly known as Mr. Ibu has been amputated to keep him alive.

This follows seven successful surgeries abroad.

The actor’s family took to his Instagram page to update fans and seek support during this challenging time.

In a post on Monday, the family expressed gratitude to everyone who had supported the actor.

The post stated, “We want to appreciate everyone that has come through for our dad, saying we are grateful is an understatement, and only the good Lord can thank you all enough for every help you’ve rendered.”

It was revealed that Mr. Ibu had undergone seven surgeries in an effort to address his health issues. While these surgeries were successful in some aspects, they ultimately determined that amputating one of his legs was necessary to ensure his survival and aid in his recovery process.

“As of 1:pm, noon today, daddy has gone through 7 successful surgeries, but to keep him alive and increase his chances of recovery, one of his legs had to be amputated,” the post continued.

“This development has been hard on us all, but we’ve had to accept it as Daddy’s new reality to keep him alive.”

The family appealed for further support from well-meaning Nigerians as Mr. Ibu’s health condition remains delicate.

The news of Mr. Ibu’s health struggles has garnered significant attention on social media, with fans and colleagues from the Nollywood industry sending their prayers and well wishes for his recovery.

