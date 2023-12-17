The health condition of veteran actor, John Okafor, famously known as Mr Ibu has deteriorated as he undergoes another surgery.

About a month ago, a critical decision was made to amputate one of his legs to save his life.

Unfortunately, the first procedure didn’t entirely resolve his health issues, leading to another amputation of the same leg.

His family made disclosed this in a press statement to address misconceptions surrounding Mr Ibu’s health.

The statement said diabetes is not the cause of Mr Ibu’s health struggles, instead, it is a recurring blood clotting in his leg.

Though the family was hoping to fly him abroad for further treatment, doctors said Mr. Ibu is “not fit to fly”.

The comic actor is currently on admission at a prominent Nigerian hospital, receiving care from a team of expert professionals.

The family has requested prayers and urged the public to refrain from spreading unverified reports about Mr Ibu’s health.

They also expressed immense gratitude to Nigerians for their unwavering support during this challenging time.