Some electorates in communities in the Bekwai Municipality of the Ashanti Region have vowed not to turn up for the upcoming district Assembly elections.

In an interview with Adom News correspondent, Isaac K. Normanyo, some residents expressed disappointment, citing the lack of tangible development despite the promises made by aspirants.

Frustrated by unfulfilled pledges, they threatened not to vote until their pressing needs are met.

Others also urged residents to vote again all current Assembly members for failing to facilitate visible improvements within the community and elect new ones.

Several aspirants who responded to these claims stated that, the pivotal role of competent Assembly members is driving community development, hence calling on members to cast their votes to for their preferred candidates.

One aspirant urged community involvement, noting that collective participation in the election process is crucial for fostering progress and effecting change.

Another attributed the failure of Assembly members to deliver on their promises to the government’s failure to adequately resource them.