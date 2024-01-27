Retired Police Officer, COP George Alex Mensah has lost his first bid to represent the Bekwai constituency in Parliament.

He lost with 245 votes while his contender, Lawyer Ralph Poku-Adusei, led with 662 votes in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primaries.

The other contestants, Henry Opoku Ware and Kingsley Opoku Agyemang polled 30 and 1 vote respectively.

The total votes cast was 938.

The incumbent Member of Parliament for Bekwai and First Deputy Speaker, Joseph Osei-Owusu who did not seek re-election, openly endorsed the candidature of the retired Police Officer and urged delegates to vote massively for him.

But the delegates had their own choice.

Below is the full results

