A driver has died with another person injured after an accident at Asenema in the Okere District of the Eastern region.

The accident involved a Mercedes Benz DAF cargo truck with registration number GT 1139 – Z.

The unfortunate incident occurred on Friday after the driver lost control while negotiating a curve on the Adukrom Hill.

The two persons who were onboard were trapped and it took the swift intervention of firefighters from the Akropong Municipal Fire Station to rescue them.

They were rushed by the Akropong Police MTTD to the Tetteh Quarshie Memorial Hospital at Mampong for treatment where the driver passed on shortly.

