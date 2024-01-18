Many are feared in a gory accident on the Adenta-Dodowa road in the Greater Accra region.

Several others have also sustained various degrees of injuries in the accident which occurred in the early hours of Thursday January 18,2024.

An eyewitness, Edward Frimpong who narrated the ghastly incident on Adom FM morning news, said it happened close to the Fidelity Bank branch at Frafraha.

It involved a Hyundai commercial vehicle with had passengers on board and a truck.

The truck he narrated collided with the commercial vehicle, leaving it badly damaged.

Edward said several passengers as well as the driver were severely injured while the truck driver was nowhere in sight.

The cause of the accident is however yet to be established.

Emergency response teams, including personnel from the Ambulance Service, Ghana National Fire Service, were deployed to the scene to transport the victims to the hospital and also ensure the safety of road users as the accident resulted in a heavy traffic.

