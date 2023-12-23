Five persons are feared dead in an accident on the Ablekuma-Awoshie Highway in the Greater Accra region.

Five others including the driver have also sustained various degrees of injuries.

The accident occurred on Saturday dawn, a few metres from the Anyaa market. It involved a Sprinter bus with registration number GB 8896-21 and a Pick-Up.

An eyewitness told Adom News’ Aisha Ibrahim who was at the scene that, the Sprinter was commuting passengers from Ablekuma to Lapaz.

He said the driver crashed into the stationery Pickup which was faulty trapping passengers in the commercial vehicle.

Bystanders with the help of the police rescued some of the victims from the mangled vehicle and were rushed to the hospital.

The cause of the accident is however yet to be established.