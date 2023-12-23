One person is receiving treatment at Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital after six armed robbers blocked Gomoa Potsin – Awomre road in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region.

Source says, the unidentified group blocked the road and robbed over 20 commuters who were going to Agona Swedru.

The victim has been identified as a driver who failed to stop when the robbers signalled him.

The incident happened around 9:pm on Friday.

The immediate past Assembly woman for Pamfokrom Electoral Area, Abena Adadaizua confirmed the incident to Adom News.

She disclosed that, the robbers consistently terrorise residents.

Meanwhile police officers at Gomoa Dominase and its environs allegedly failed to respond over lack of vehicle.

Abena Adadaizua has therefore called on the IGP to provide the Gomoa Dominase District Police a vehicle to help them fight crime.