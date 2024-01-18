The Ministry of Transport has asked the public to disregard reports of a purported transport fare increment nationwide.

The Ghana Private Road and Transport Union (GPRTU) on Wednesday announced a 20% increment in transport fares effective 24th January, 2024.

The union explained the adjustment has become necessary due to excessive taxes on spare parts adversely affecting our operations due to hike in its prices.

However, the Ministry has said there has not been any negotiation with the transport operators for a review of fares.

A statement issued by the Public Relations Unit has therefore urged the public to pay the existing fares.

Meanwhile, the Transport Minister has said when it becomes necessary for such negotiations and decisions are taken, the public will be appropriately informed, as has been done in the past.

“We will continue to ensure “fair and reasonable public transport fares, keeping in mind the needs of transport operators and the general public,” the statement assured.

