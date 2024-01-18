A senior member of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Gabby Otchere-Darko has demanded seriousness from the playing body of the Black Stars ahead of their second group game against Egypt.

The Black Stars will face the record champions d on Thursday, January 18, in their second Group B game at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament at the Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium in Abidjan.

Ahead of the game, Gabby Otchere-Darko says the Black Stars must not play around as if they are in Ivory Coast for a honeymoon.

He wants the Ghana players to fight for victory against Egypt.

“The Black Stars should not play in Abidjan tomorrow as if they went there for a honeymoon. AFCON is serious business,” Gabby Otchere-Darko said in a post on X.

The Black Stars should not play in Abidjan tomorrow as if they went there for a honeymoon. AFCON is serious business. — Gabby Otchere-Darko (@GabbyDarko) January 17, 2024

The Black Stars, who are seeking to end the country’s 42 years trophy drought sit bottom of the group after opening their campaign with a disappointing 2-1 against Cape Verde.

Chris Hughton and his charges must secure to brighten their chances of making it to the next round of the tournament.